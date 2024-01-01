https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textrounded knife blade; 3-pronged fork; each handle has same design on front and back which includes a scallop-shape at top and bottom; box is red with brown lining. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656820View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 876 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2554 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4149 x 3028 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadrounded knife blade; 3-pronged fork; each handle has same design on front and back which includes a scallop-shape at top and bottom; box is red with brown lining. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More