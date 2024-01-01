rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656823
Rosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656823

View License

Rosa centifolia angelica rubra (Rosebush of Cumberland). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More