https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656854
a scholar in a waterside pavilion nestled among tall trees and boulders gazes out at a lone fisherman in a boat. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656854

View License

