rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656865
plain surface; translucent white jade with opaque white marks of calcification. The disk shaped object is often identified…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

plain surface; translucent white jade with opaque white marks of calcification. The disk shaped object is often identified as a 'chueh'.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656865

View License

plain surface; translucent white jade with opaque white marks of calcification. The disk shaped object is often identified as a 'chueh'.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More