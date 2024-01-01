https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textgreen jade with brown clouds and dark green moss; partially calcified on the back; four incised dragon heads in a comma and striation pattern decorate chueh. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656866View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1158 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3378 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3552 x 3428 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadgreen jade with brown clouds and dark green moss; partially calcified on the back; four incised dragon heads in a comma and striation pattern decorate chueh. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More