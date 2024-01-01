rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656867
'Sunshine and Shadow' pattern; dark blue border with quilted feather design. Pattern also known as Trip Around the World or…
'Sunshine and Shadow' pattern; dark blue border with quilted feather design. Pattern also known as Trip Around the World or Grandmother's Dream.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656867

View License

'Sunshine and Shadow' pattern; dark blue border with quilted feather design. Pattern also known as Trip Around the World or Grandmother's Dream.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

