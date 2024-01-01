rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
two wood panels attached in book form with string; traces of gesso and fragments of running border designs in black on outer…
two wood panels attached in book form with string; traces of gesso and fragments of running border designs in black on outer front cover; each inner panel split into three horizontal frames showing various scenes including Jesus with the 12 apostles, Mary and infant Jesus with a pair of angels with swords, the crucifixion, Daniel with two lions and St. George slaying a serpent-like dragon; orange, yellow, grey-blue, black and white. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7656908

