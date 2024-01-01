https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656933Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge III two-handled covered cup. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656933View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 870 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2539 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3347 x 4614 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGeorge III two-handled covered cup. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More