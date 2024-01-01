Red textile with blue, green, tan, and white woven pattern; pattern consists of four white crosses with blue tips in corners, surrounded by stepped blue/white and green/tan diamond borders with a blue/white diamond outlined at center; red background is various shades of red, with more muted pink-red at top, bolder, orange-reds at center and bottom; navy blue border; small opening in center (incorporated into weaving).. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
