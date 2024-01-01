https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656939Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textplain weave; red, white, yellow; four vertical panels sewn together; dark green bias edging on all four sides. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656939View LicenseJPEGA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3255 x 4625 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadplain weave; red, white, yellow; four vertical panels sewn together; dark green bias edging on all four sides. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More