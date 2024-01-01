central diamond pattern; purple borders with blue corner blocks and feather wreath quilting; narrower inner border of pinkish-red with blue corner blocks and pinwheel and stacked triangles; inner diamond of purple with eight-pointed quilted star bordered with another pinkish-red band with purple corners quilted with pinwheels and stacked triangles; blue triangles at sides of inner diamond with quilting of roses at one end and tulips at other end; purple wool edge binding; cotton cloth on back with red clover and dot print on black-red ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here