https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656972Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textwhite metal seated dog looking up with floppy ears wearing a collar; he has blue eyes and green primer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656972View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1630 x 2181 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadwhite metal seated dog looking up with floppy ears wearing a collar; he has blue eyes and green primer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More