paper collage with red crosses and blood drips; mostly black and white engravings with blue ground in ULC and colored flowers and leaves around edges; imagery includes reclining reading woman at bottom center with a large brown butterfly on her head, Classical female figures at left and right (figure at left seated, figure at right standing) wearing red garments with gold stars, central Sacred Heart with bird, gold rays and stars and figure of Jesus with the money changers, large angels descending from clouds in ULC; received in a medium toned wood frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here