https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textsketch of interior with sofa at lower center; wall niche with floral bouquet below; vases on wall pedestals flank niche. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656985View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 725 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1769 x 2927 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadsketch of interior with sofa at lower center; wall niche with floral bouquet below; vases on wall pedestals flank niche. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More