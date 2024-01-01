beaded panel with beaded strips/tabs terminating in pairs of turquoise or light purple wool yarn tassels forming fringe; four tabs have light blue and red stripes, central tab has red ground with two light blue diamonds; body has medium blue beads on ground, with symmetrical X-like forms with steps and zigzags in predominately pink, dark blue, red and yellow beads, with dark blue "X" at center, one pink "X" at top and one partial pink "X" at bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
