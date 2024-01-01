https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656994Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textcloisonne top; geometric flower design on light blue ground. (27.1.79 and 27.1.80 are a pair).. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656994View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2289 x 3205 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadcloisonne top; geometric flower design on light blue ground. (27.1.79 and 27.1.80 are a pair).. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More