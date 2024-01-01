rawpixel
ovoid body, tapering at top with outward-flaring top section; relief design with teardrop shapes, swirls and zigzags; greenish patina. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656995

View License

