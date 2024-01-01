https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textbright red-orange with plaid design in white, green and black; twisted fringe on all four sides. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7657029View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 403 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1177 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5009 x 1684 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadbright red-orange with plaid design in white, green and black; twisted fringe on all four sides. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More