https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPottery with blue painted border of alternating rabbits and plants over a white crackled glaze. Printed by Alice and Joseph Findon Smith.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7657071View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1071 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1071 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1071 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3400 x 3372 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPottery with blue painted border of alternating rabbits and plants over a white crackled glaze. Printed by Alice and Joseph Findon Smith.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More