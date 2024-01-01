folio in a Brussels Manuscript, with the text of the Dutch national anthem. Originally this manuscript (Brussels, Royal Library, 15.662) contained seventy military drawings by an unknown artist. Early 17th Century Willem de Gortter, a Dutch rhetorician added his own poems and a selection of revolutionary texts by others on it. At the right page the name of Philips of Marnix, Lord of Saint-Aldegonde is mentioned as the author. He is referenced as "an excellent poet". Water colour painting of three mounted swordsmen in cuirasses with pikes and red split pennants.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons