https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659047Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Tsuglag Gyatso, the Third Pawo Rinpoche, painting, pigment on cloth (c. 1567-1630)Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7659047View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 877 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2558 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6552 x 8965 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of Tsuglag Gyatso, the Third Pawo Rinpoche, painting, pigment on cloth (c. 1567-1630)More