Admonitions Scroll, also known as the Admonitions of the Court Instructress, from the British Museum. Traditionally ascribed to Gu Kaizhi, created between the 5th to 8th century.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7659063

View License

Admonitions Scroll, also known as the Admonitions of the Court Instructress, from the British Museum. Traditionally ascribed to Gu Kaizhi, created between the 5th to 8th century.

