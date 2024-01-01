rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659067
"View of a part of the city of Santo Salvador and its land as seen from the Fort of Barballio". Panoramic painting in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"View of a part of the city of Santo Salvador and its land as seen from the Fort of Barballio". Panoramic painting in watercolor by an anonymous artist during the 1700s.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7659067

View License

"View of a part of the city of Santo Salvador and its land as seen from the Fort of Barballio". Panoramic painting in watercolor by an anonymous artist during the 1700s.

More