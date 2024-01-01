https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659994Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai’s Japanese Daikokuten riding a large rat, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7659994View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2515 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3739 x 2687 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3739 x 2687 px | 300 dpi | 57.52 MBFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai’s Japanese Daikokuten riding a large rat, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) paintings. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More