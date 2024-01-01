https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660417Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOpen journal, isolated object image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7660417View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 95.17 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open journal, isolated object image psdMore