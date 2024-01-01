rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660516
Japanese woman and the moon (19th century) vintage painting by Suzuki Kiitsu Original public domain image from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese woman and the moon (19th century) vintage painting by Suzuki Kiitsu Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660516

View License

Japanese woman and the moon (19th century) vintage painting by Suzuki Kiitsu Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More