rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660518
Kyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660518

View License

Kyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More