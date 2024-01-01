https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660518Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660518View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 823 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2400 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4716 x 6877 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4716 x 6877 px | 300 dpi | 185.62 MBFree DownloadKyōto: The Naked Monster, The End (Nue, taibi) (1852) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More