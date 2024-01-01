https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660522Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSpiny Lobster (18th century) by Itō Jakuchūby. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660522View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 410 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1145 x 3354 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1145 x 3354 px | 300 dpi | 22.01 MBFree DownloadSpiny Lobster (18th century) by Itō Jakuchūby. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More