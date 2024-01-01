rawpixel
Spring (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Spring (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

