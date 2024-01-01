rawpixel
Chinese demon-queller Zhong Kui (18th century) vintage painting by Hasegawa Tōtetsu. Original public domain image from the…
Chinese demon-queller Zhong Kui (18th century) vintage painting by Hasegawa Tōtetsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660554

View License

