Peacock perched on a maple tree (1833) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660571

View License

Peacock perched on a maple tree (1833) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

