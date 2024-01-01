rawpixel
New Year's Eve foxfires at the changing Tree (1857) vintage woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain…
New Year's Eve foxfires at the changing Tree (1857) vintage woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More