https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660581
Japanese mallows (17th century) vintage ink and color on paper. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7660581

