https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660582Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed Carp Ascending a Waterfall (1820) by Yashima Gakutei. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660582View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1094 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3189 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3430 x 3764 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3430 x 3764 px | 300 dpi | 73.91 MBFree DownloadRed Carp Ascending a Waterfall (1820) by Yashima Gakutei. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More