Young samurai (1690) vintage Japanese painting by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Young samurai (1690) vintage Japanese painting by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

