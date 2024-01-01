rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660622
Walking Tiger (18th century) by Matsui Genshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Walking Tiger (18th century) by Matsui Genshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660622

View License

Walking Tiger (18th century) by Matsui Genshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More