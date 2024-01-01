https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660622Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWalking Tiger (18th century) by Matsui Genshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660622View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 328 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 957 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2562 x 9371 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2562 x 9371 px | 300 dpi | 137.41 MBFree DownloadWalking Tiger (18th century) by Matsui Genshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More