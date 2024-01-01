https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660634Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese imperial portrait of a prince (1775) vintage ink on silk. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660634View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 653 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1904 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5169 x 9502 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5169 x 9502 px | 300 dpi | 281.08 MBFree DownloadChinese imperial portrait of a prince (1775) vintage ink on silk. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More