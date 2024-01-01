rawpixel
Crows and red sky (1888 - 1889) vintage Japanese print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Crows and red sky (1888 - 1889) vintage Japanese print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

