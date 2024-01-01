rawpixel
Japanese flock of cranes (18th century) vintage painting by Ishida Yūtei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

7660649

Japanese flock of cranes (18th century) vintage painting by Ishida Yūtei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

