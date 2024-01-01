https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660649Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese flock of cranes (18th century) vintage painting by Ishida Yūtei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660649View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 524 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1528 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9462 x 4132 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9462 x 4132 px | 300 dpi | 223.75 MBFree DownloadJapanese flock of cranes (18th century) vintage painting by Ishida Yūtei. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More