https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660654Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese people and elephant (1797–1858 ) vintage painting by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660654View LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge JPEG 3500 x 2475 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3537 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 3537 x 2501 px | 300 dpi | 50.65 MBFree DownloadJapanese people and elephant (1797–1858 ) vintage painting by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More