rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660655
Sutra or Book Cover with Phoenix and Potted Plants (16th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sutra or Book Cover with Phoenix and Potted Plants (16th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660655

View License

Sutra or Book Cover with Phoenix and Potted Plants (16th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More