rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660662
Katsushika Hokusai's flower cart, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Katsushika Hokusai's flower cart, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660662

View License

Katsushika Hokusai's flower cart, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More