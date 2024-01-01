rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660706
Japanese woman by a plum tree (1880) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese woman by a plum tree (1880) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660706

View License

Japanese woman by a plum tree (1880) vintage woodblock print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More