https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660710
Katsushika Hokusai's turtle and crab, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public…
Katsushika Hokusai's turtle and crab, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660710

View License

