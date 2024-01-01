rawpixel
Chinese character, da fangguang huayan jing (14th century) vintage woodblock print. Original public domain image from the…
Chinese character, da fangguang huayan jing (14th century) vintage woodblock print. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660714

View License

