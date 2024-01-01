rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660715
Boating episode from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji(mid 17th century ) vintage Japanese painting by Tosa…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Boating episode from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji
(mid 17th century ) vintage Japanese painting by Tosa Mitsusada. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660715

View License

Boating episode from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji
(mid 17th century ) vintage Japanese painting by Tosa Mitsusada. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More