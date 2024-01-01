rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660717
Toy tiger (1854) vintage Japanese painting by Iwao. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Toy tiger (1854) vintage Japanese painting by Iwao. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660717

View License

Toy tiger (1854) vintage Japanese painting by Iwao. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More