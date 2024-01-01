rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Deer, crane and bat (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Suzuki Kiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660726

View License

