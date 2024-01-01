rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660729
Chinese falcon attacking goose (1780) vintage painting by Yoshida Rankō. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chinese falcon attacking goose (1780) vintage painting by Yoshida Rankō. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660729

View License

Chinese falcon attacking goose (1780) vintage painting by Yoshida Rankō. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More