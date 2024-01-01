https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660730Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese geisha (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660730View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1079 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3146 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4641 x 4172 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4641 x 4172 px | 300 dpi | 110.83 MBFree DownloadJapanese geisha (1830s) vintage painting by Mihata Joryu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More